Mo. Lottery Sales Reach $1.14B in 2013 Budget Year

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Missouri Lottery sales rose to another record high during the 2013 budget year.

The Lottery says it sold $1.14 billion of tickets during the fiscal year that ended June 30. That's up 4 percent from the previous year's total of $1.1 billion.

Lottery sales have set new high marks each of the past three years.

Executive Director May Scheve Reardon attributes the increased sales to a new advertising campaign and several large Powerball jackpots. She also cites the beginning of a new loyalty program and strong sales in several other Lottery games.

The Lottery awarded more than $1 billion of prizes and transferred $289 million to education last year.