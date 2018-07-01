Mo. Lottery Sets High Mark for Education Transfer

JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Lottery has again set a record for the amount of money it provides to education.

The Lottery said Friday that it transferred nearly $289 million to education during the 2013 fiscal year, which ends this month.

That's nearly $9 million more than last year's record and an increase of more than three percent. The amount of Lottery proceeds transferred to education has risen each of the past three years.

Lottery Executive Director May Scheve (SHE'-vee) Reardon cited a new advertising campaign and Powerball changes that made jackpots grow bigger and faster among several reasons for the increased proceeds.

Slightly less than two-thirds of Lottery revenues are returned as prizes. About one-quarter goes to education, 6 percent to retailers and about 4 percent to administration.