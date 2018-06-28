Mo. Lt. Gov. Kinder Holds Press Conference on Revenue Department Investigation

JEFFERSON CITY - After almost two months of controversy, Missouri's Lt. Gov. Peter Kinder will hold a press conference Monday afternoon regarding the state Senate's investigation of the Missouri Department of Revenue.

In state Senate hearings this spring, the revenue department officials confirmed the department kept a database of Missourians' personal data, including information about who had concealed carry permits.

At the press conference Kinder will discuss the state Senate's ongoing investigation.

The conference begins at 1:30 p.m. on the south steps of the state Capitol building in Jefferson City.