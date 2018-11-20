Mo. Lt. Gov. Wants Meeting on Housing Tax Credits

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Lt. Gov. Peter Kinder wants a Missouri housing commission to meet next week to consider awarding tax credits to developers.

The Missouri Housing Development Commission postponed the approval of millions of dollars of tax credits for low-income housing at its December meeting. The delay came at the request of Gov. Jay Nixon's administration, which struck a deal with several senators to slow down the tax credits in exchange for their support of incentives for the Boeing Co.

Kinder, who is a member of the housing commission, opposed delaying the tax credits.

The commission is not scheduled to meet again until March.

Commission spokesman Brian Vollenweider (VOLL'-en-wy-der) declined to comment on Kinder's meeting request. He also declined to say who is responsible for scheduling commission meetings.