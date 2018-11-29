Mo. Man Accused in Shooting Death of Adult Son

By: The Associated Press

BOWLING GREEN (AP) - A Missouri man is charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of his 22-year-old son.

The Hannibal Courier-Post reports that 45-year-old Michael Lee Phillips is accused of killing his son, Jeff Chisholm. Both are from the St. Louis suburb of St. John, but the shooting occurred near Bowling Green in northeast Missouri.

Authorities say Chisholm became involved in a verbal and physical altercation with other family members, including Phillips. Phillips told authorities he fired a warning shot at Chisholm.

Phillips is jailed on $200,000 cash-only bond.