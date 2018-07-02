Mo. Man Accused of Making False Abduction Report

KANSAS CITY - A Missouri man is accused of triggering an Amber Alert after falsely reporting that his daughter had been abducted from his home.

Clay County authorities charged 40-year-old Bruce G. High of Gladstone with a misdemeanor of making a false missing-person's report.

High told police last Sunday that a friend of his daughter's mother took the 5-year-old girl from his home without his permission.

The Kansas City Star reports court records show the mother was at High's home when the friend took the girl because her parents were arguing. High also allegedly falsely claimed to have full custody of the girl.

Authorities found the child with her mother several hours later.

The mother told investigators she hesitated to alert them out of fear she would be arrested on outstanding warrants.