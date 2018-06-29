Mo. Man Admits Embezzling $850,000

SPRINGFIELD (AP) - A southwest Missouri man admits he embezzled more than $850,000 from the company where he worked.

Thirty-nine-year-old Paul Hunting of Lebanon pleaded guilty Wednesday to embezzling the money from the Tracker Marine company.

Tracker is the Springfield-based subsidiary of the BassPro Group, which manufactures boats and trailers.

KY3-TV reports (http://bit.ly/yC4ONE ) that Hunting was a transportation manager at Tracker. He admitted that from January 2006 through August 2008 he conspired with the co-owners of a trucking company to defraud Tracker by inflating purchase orders and shipping invoices.

He admitted he helped cause more than 2,550 fraudulent invoices to be submitted to Tracker, causing a total loss of more than $850,000.