Mo. Man Charged After Shooting at Super Bowl Party

RIVERSIDE, Mo. -- A Missouri man is jailed on involuntary manslaughter charges after he allegedly shot a friend to death during a Super Bowl party.

The Platte County prosecutor's office charged 34-year-old Joshua W. Bailey on Monday in the death of 22-year-old Joshua Anderson of Riverside.

Investigators say Bailey was drinking and smoking marijuana at the Super Bowl party at his home Sunday when he took out a handgun to show his guests. He reportedly thought the gun was empty when he fired it, hitting Anderson in the head.

The Kansas City Star reports police believe the shooting was accidental. Bailey is a convicted felon who is not allowed to possess a firearm.

Bailey is being held on $500,000 bond. Online court records do not indicate that he has an attorney.