Mo. Man Charged with Killing Business Associate
TRENTON - A 24-year-old northwest Missouri man is charged with killing a man and dumping a car with his body inside in a pond.
Trenton County authorities say Jameson Read of Trenton is charged with second-degree murder in the death of 54-year-old John Vencill of Trenton.
Police Chief Tommy Wright says Read was charged after Vencill was reported missing on Friday night. Wright alleges Read shot Vencill several times at Read's home in Trenton.
Wright told The St. Joseph News-Press that Read dumped the victim's vehicle in a farm pond in a remote part of Sullivan County. Police recovered the vehicle Saturday with Vencill's body inside.
Online court records do not indicate that Read has an attorney.
