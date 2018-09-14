Mo. Man Convicted of Killing Innocent Bystander

LIBERTY, Mo. - A northwest Missouri man was convicted of killing a 19-year-old man who was trying to help a woman and her children.

A Clay County jury on Wednesday found 31-year-old Marcus D. Smith of Kansas City guilty of second-degree murder and three other charges in the August 2011 death of Samir Clark.

Police say Clark was visiting a relative when a neighbor knocked on the door and asked for help. Clark and his relative took the woman and her children in. Smith fired several shots into the apartment, hitting Clark in the neck. Investigators said Smith had argued with several people before the shooting.

The Kansas City Star reports Clark was an Eagle Scout who planned to leave for Tennessee State University in Nashville the week he was killed.