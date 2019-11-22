Mo. Man Enters Alford Plea in Stepson's Death

SPRINGFIELD (AP) - A Springfield man has entered an Alford plea in the shooting death of his 14-year-old stepson

Sixty-five-year-old William Richard Jones entered the plea Tuesday in the July 2012 shooting death of Trevor Reynolds. An Alford plea is not an admission of guilt but acknowledges enough evidence exists for a conviction.

Jones was scheduled to go to trial Oct. 21 for first-degree murder.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that Greene County Prosecutor Dan Patterson says Jones' only possible punishment is life in prison without parole. Jones will be sentenced Nov. 1.

Reynolds was shot while he was sleeping at the family's home. Falecha Reynolds-Jones, Trevor's mom, told investigators she found her husband standing over her son with a gun. The boy and his stepfather had argued the day before the shooting.