Mo. Man Gets 53-Year Sentence for Child Sex Crimes

By: The Associated Press

COLUMBIA (AP) - A north-central Missouri man who admitted molesting a 13-year-old boy has been sentenced to 53 years in prison.

The Columbia Daily Tribune reports Gary Dennis Foster was sentenced in Boone County Circuit Court to 30 years for statutory sodomy plus 23 years for sexual exploitation of a child.

The 53-year-old Linneus man pleaded guilty to the charges in early November.

Assistant Boone County prosecutor said at Monday's proceeding she was pleased the case ended without the boy having to travel from northeastern Missouri to testify in court.

Investigators said Foster was a friend of the boy's family. Evidence showed he took the boy in the spring of 2012 to rural Boone County, where he molested the victim and took sexually explicit photos and videos.