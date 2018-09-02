Mo. Man Gets Long Sentence for Failed Robbery

RAYTOWN (AP) - A man with a long criminal history was sentenced to almost 32 years in prison for a failed bank robbery and shootout in a Kansas City suburb.

Thirty-four-year-old Eric L. Smith was sentenced Wednesday to 31 years and 10 months for the June 2012 attempted robbery at the Blue Ridge Bank and Trust in Raytown.

Prosecutors say when Smith demanded a security guard's gun, the guard responded by firing three shots and Smith fled. The guard and an off-duty Drug Enforcement Administration special agent ran after Smith, who fired back and escaped.

The Kansas City Star reports Smith had been out of prison only a month when the robbery occurred. His criminal history included assault and two aggravated robberies.