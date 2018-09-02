Mo. Man Gets Two Life Terms for Killing Two Women

PLATTE CITY - A 32-year-old northwest Missouri man has been sentenced to two life terms after pleading guilty to killing two sisters while he was high on methamphetamine.

Clifford Miller, of Trimble, pleaded guilty Tuesday in Platte County Circuit Court to two counts of first-degree murder. A judge sentenced him to two life terms without the possibility of parole in the July 2012 deaths of 19-year-old Britny Haarup and 22-year-old Ashley Key.

Authorities began searching for the women after Haarup's fiance came home and found that their 5-month-old daughter and her 18-month-old sister had been alone for hours. Prosecutors also said there was blood in the Edgerton residence, located about 35 miles north of Kansas City.

Prosecutors say Miller told investigators he went to the home intending to rape Haarup.