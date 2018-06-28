Mo. Man Gets Two Years for Fake Tax Refund Claims

KANSAS CITY (AP) - A western Missouri man who made false claims for refunds on more than dozen income tax returns has been sentenced to two years in federal prison.

The U.S. Attorney's office says 32-year-old Byron Meeks, of Independence, was sentenced Tuesday by District Judge Scott Wright.

Meeks pleaded guilty last year to falsely claiming refunds totaling more than $688,000 on income tax returns he prepared for himself, friends and family. Prosecutors say the fraud resulted in a tax loss to the federal government of $440,000 in 2007 and 2008.

Meeks had the refunds deposited into bank accounts he controlled. Prosecutors say he sometimes gave part of a refund to the person in whose name he filed the return. In other cases, he kept the entire refund for himself.