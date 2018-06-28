Mo. Man Killed When Car Swept From Bridge

HARDENVILLE (AP) - A 54-year-old southwest Missouri man has died after his car was swept from a low-water bridge by floodwaters. KYTV reports that David Langston was driving at 9:15 p.m. Saturday on a county road south of Hardenville when his car was swept off the bridge and he was overcome by the strong current.



The Ozark County Sheriff's Department says a passenger in the vehicle tried to rescue Landon but was unsuccessful. Landon's body was found about 100 yards downstream from his

vehicle. Emergency crews responded to at least four vehicles being swept off low-water crossings.

Officials are asking drivers to avoid trying to cross low-water bridges.