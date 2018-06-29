Mo. Man Pleads Guilty in Death of Highway Worker

By: The Associated Press

INDEPENDENCE (AP) - A suburban Kansas City man has pleaded guilty to the drunken driving death of a Missouri Department of Transportation worker on Interstate 70.

KMBC-TV reports 36-year-old David Murdick pleaded guilty Friday to involuntary manslaughter.

Murdick, a lawyer from Blue Springs, was charged in the death of Clifton J. Scott in Independence on Sept. 21, 2012.

Witnesses said the 50-year-old highway assistance worker was taking photos of an earlier accident around 3 a.m. when Murdick sped through cones and flares and hit the victim. Prosecutors said tests taken hours later showed Murdick with a blood-alcohol content of .184.

Murdick faces five to 15 years in prison. Sentencing is set for March 7.