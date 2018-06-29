Mo. Man Sentenced for Deaths of Two Brothers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) -- A Kansas City man has been sentenced to 23 years in prison for the killings of two brothers whose bodies were discovered in a shopping cart.

The Kansas City Star reports (http://bit.ly/N6mlca ) that 25-year-old Loyal Hayes was sentenced Friday in Jackson County Circuit Court.

Hayes pleaded guilty earlier to second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the killings of 21-year-old Joseph Hooker and his 19-year-old brother, John Hooker.

The victims' bodies were discovered in a vacant lot in May 2010. They had been wrapped in plastic trash bags and duct tape and placed in a shopping cart.

Loyal Hayes' brother, Lonell Hayes, was sentenced earlier to three years' probation for a car belonging to one of the victims.