Mo. Man Sentenced for Hacking University Computer

KANSAS CITY (AP) - A former student at the University of Central Missouri will spend three years in federal prison for taking part in a conspiracy to hack into the school's computer network.

The U.S. Attorney's office says 29-year-old Joseph A. Camp, of Kansas City, must also pay more than $61,000 in restitution under the sentence he received Wednesday.

Camp pleaded guilty in April to scheming with another student to hack the computer system at the Warrensburg school from March 2009 to March 2010.

The conspiracy involved downloading large amounts of data containing faculty, alumni and student information. Prosecutors said Camp and co-defendant Daniel Fowler also attempted to change grades and transferred money to their student accounts.

Fowler, also of Kansas City, pleaded guilty in June 2011 and is awaiting sentencing.