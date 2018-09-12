Mo. Man Sentenced for Hitting Hayride

OAK GROVE, Mo. - A northwest Missouri man who ran into a hayride filled with people while driving drunk was sentenced to seven years in prison.

Several people were knocked off the ride and two were seriously hurt when 29-nine-year-old Kaylon J. Childers of Oak Grove ran into the hayride on Missouri Route H near Oak Grove in October 2011.

Childers was sentenced Thursday to seven years on each of four counts of second-degree assault and to 100 days for driving with a revoked license. The sentences will run concurrently.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said Childers' blood-alcohol content was .205 percent at the time of the accident.

The Kansas City Star reports (http://bit.ly/14BJN4L ) Childers had previously been convicted of drunken driving and of driving with a revoked license.