Mo. Man Sentenced for Murder of Attorney

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- A St. Louis man has been sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty to murdering a lawyer who was beaten, stabbed and strangled in a 14-minute struggle.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports 46-year-old Cleophus King entered the plea Wednesday in the March 2008 killing of Luke Meiners, an assistant St. Louis County counselor. King's accomplice, Ferguson resident Ronald Johnson, received the same sentence after pleading guilty in 2010.

Prosecutors said Johnson lured Meiners -- an acquaintance -- to King's home by saying he needed a ride there to laundry. In fact, prosecutors said, the two had planned in advance to rob Meiners and killed him when he resisted.

Johnson and King used Meiners' vehicle to dump his body in Venice, then stole electronics from his University City apartment.