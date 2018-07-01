Mo. Man Suspected in 2 Murders Commits Suicide

LIBERTY, Mo. - A northwest Missouri man suspected of killing two women died days after trying to commit suicide in his jail cell.

Police say 27-year-old Derek Richardson of Kansas City died Thursday after a suicide attempt on Sunday in the Clay County jail.

Richardson was charged in the deaths of 40-year-old Tamara R. Sparks and 24-year-old Nicoleone M. Reed. The women were each killed during sex acts and their bodies were left on gravel roads in the Kansas City area.

The Kansas City Star reports police said they believed Richardson, a married father, aspired to be a serial killer.

Police would not say how Richardson injured himself in the jail.