Mo. Man Wants to Open House to Help Alcoholics

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) -- A Springfield man says he wants to open a home that would serve about 90 men who are recovering alcoholics. Chaplain Farris Robertson says his group, called Recovery Chapel, is rehabilitating a building, which will be called the Big House.

Renovations are ongoing and no definite opening date has been set. Recovery Chapel has opened 10 small homes around Springfield in the last 3 1/2 years where residents support each other as they become sober. The Springfield News-Leader reports Friday that some of the smaller homes will close as the bigger house is renovated and men move in.

But some neighbors of the proposed home say they aren't happy about it. They say many children live in the area where the Big House will be located.