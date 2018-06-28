Mo. Mayor Sentenced for Making False Statements

STOVER, Mo. (AP) -- The former mayor of a central Missouri town has been sentenced to ten years of probation for making false statements during an investigation involving federal water laws.



Forty-two-year-old Scott Beckmann resigned as Stover's major when he was sentenced Thursday on charges arising from violations of the Safe Drinking Water Act. U.S. Attorney Beth Phillips says the sentence includes five months of home confinement and 30 days in a half-way house. He also was fined $10,000.



Beckmann was indicted after the town's former superintendent of public works, Richard R. Sparks, admitted in August 2010 that he falsified information on water safety tests. Sparks was putting chlorine in city drinking water samples because the water couldn't meet federal standards.



Prosecutors say Beckmann knew Sparks had submitted the false information but concealed it.