Mo. Medicaid Expansion Unlikely in 2013

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Proposals to expand Missouri's Medicaid health care program for the poor appear increasingly unlikely to pass during the legislative session that ends May 17.

Money for the Medicaid expansion is not included in either the House or Senate version of the state budget.

And a Republican alternative to the Medicaid expansion backed by Democratic Gov. Jay Nixon also has stalled. House member Jay Barnes, of Jefferson City, says he has asked the House Rules Committee not to vote on his legislation. He says there is no reason to move forward because of opposition in the Senate.

Some Republican senators say they would prefer to study Medicaid further before the 2014 session.

Nixon had made the Medicaid expansion a top priority for 2013.