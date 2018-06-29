Mo. Meetings Focus on Mine Waste Cleanup

PARK HILLS (AP) - State and federal officials have developed a plan to restore natural resources damaged by mining waste in eastern and southeast Missouri, and a series of public meetings on the plan is scheduled to start Tuesday.

The Daily Journal in Park Hills reports the plan was crafted by the Missouri Department of Natural Resources, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the U.S. Forest Service.

Public meetings on the proposal will occur over the next two weeks in five communities, starting with a session Tuesday at Hillsboro City Hall. Other meetings will be in Park Hills, Potosi, Fredericktown and Viburnum.

Years of lead mining created waste that causes problems in what is known as the Lead Belt region of Missouri.