Mo. Mom Accused of Hiring Help to Abduct Daughter

JOPLIN - Authorities say a southwest Missouri woman hired two men to help her in a bungled attempt to kidnap her 1-year-old daughter.

Twenty-seven-year-old Elise D. Deboutez of Nevada was charged Wednesday in Jasper County Circuit Court with first-degree burglary and armed criminal action. The Joplin Globe reports that she's accused of recruiting 21-year-old Ron N. King of Joplin and another man.

King is charged with multiple counts, including burglary and attempted child kidnapping. No attorneys are listed for the suspects in online court records.

The child's father told police he was in a bedroom with his daughter Saturday night when he heard someone and shut the door. He heard shots fired before the suspects fled without the girl.

A probable cause statement says Deboutez and King confessed to the plot.