Mo. Motorcycle Riders Had Good Legislative Year

JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri motorcycle riders had several favorable bills sent to Governor Jay Nixon during this year's legislative session, but a big priority could not cross the finish line.

Lawmakers passed bills that would declare May motorcycle awareness month and would prevent police from setting up "motorcycle-only" checkpoints. Officials with the motorcycle advocacy group Freedom of Road Riders say this session was a big success for riders.

But a push to allow motorcycle riders age 21 and older to forgo helmets stalled before lawmakers adjourned last week. Supporters say adults should be able to choose whether to wear a helmet. Opponents argue waiving the helmet requirement would reduce safety and increase medical costs.