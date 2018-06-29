Mo. Murder Suspect Pleads Guilty to Lesser Charges

By: The Associated Press

GALENA - One of three suspects in the killing of a southwest Missouri man has pleaded guilty to lesser charges.

Forty-four-year-old Cheryl Crawford had been charged with second-degree murder in the death of Carl Anderson, who disappeared from his Highlandville home in February 2012.

KOLR-TV reports Crawford pleaded guilty Wednesday to two counts of evidence tampering. Stone County prosecutor Matt Selby says Crawford was sentenced to eight years in prison.

Selby also says Crawford is expected to testify at the second-degree murder trial of Teri Dean-Morrison, and the first-degree murder trial of Eugene Crider.

A fourth suspect awaits trial on tampering charges.

Anderson's remains were found in Stone County in March 2012. A search of his home yielded receipts for cleaning supplies and signs that the ceiling had been cleaned.