MO National Guard Could Patrol Border

Debbie Stover's husband just returned from nine months of training police in Iraq.

"Just don't think about what they're doing, that's the big thing," she said. "The less you know, the better, 'cause you just don't worry when you don't have to. The imagination is quite powerful. It's better not to think about that kind of stuff."

The Missouri National Guard helped cleaned up after this spring's tornados in the state, after helping with Hurricane Katrina relief on the Gulf Coast. Members also have served as far away as Iraq and Afghanistan.

Those multiple deployments mean many Missouri citizen-soldiers are spending months away from their families, with the possibility that more could be headed to the Mexican border.

But, Stover's husband said they're prepared.

"The Guard is ready for it," said Maj. Aaron Stover. "Its a good mission for the Guard. That's what we're here for, to support the states locally and our country."

Maj. Stover said the National Guard may need more training to patrol the border, which could start this summer.