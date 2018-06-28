Mo. National Guard to Help with Ozark Flooding

ROLLA (AP) - Gov. Jay Nixon has ordered the Missouri National Guard to help with flooding in south-central Missouri.

The governor's office says in a release that 50 military policemen will help out in areas affected by recent flooding. Nixon declared a state of emergency Tuesday after heavy rains caused flash flooding and at least one death in the Waynesville area.

The Missouri Department of Transportation closed sections of Interstate 44 south of Rolla and U.S. 63 in Maries County after about 6 inches of rain fell Wednesday morning. Several homes were evacuated in the Phelps County town of Newburg.

Authorities say the search for a missing woman will resume when conditions allow. The woman is believed to be the mother of a 4-year-old boy swept out of a vehicle Tuesday near Waynesville.