Mo. National Guard to Open Family Resource Center

JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri National Guard broke ground for its new resiliency center. The center will provide resources for family issues, mental and physical health, spiritual issues, and help deal with trainsitioning in and out deployment.

"Guardsmen and their Families have sacrificed a lot, both abroad and at home, in the past 12 years," Maj. Gen. Steve Danner said. "It's important to note that this could not have happened without the support of the Missouri Natinoal Guard Foundation, as well as generous contributions from outside individuals, businesses and organizations."

Business and personal donations totalled over $600,000 for the center. Many of the donors were in the audience today despite the chilly weather. In addition to the many resources the center will provide it will also include a non-denominational chapel for memorial services, weddings and other ceremonies.

"We want this to be a place that soldiers can come and recollect themselves, a kind of rejuvination center," said Chaplain Gary Gilmore.

The Missouri National Guard Board of Directors worked for five years to get the center approved and funded. When finished, the resiliency center will sit on a bluff overlooking the Missouri River.

Gilmore said the goal is to have the center up and running sometime this summer.