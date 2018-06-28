MO News Headlines

KANSAS CITY (AP) - Former Kansas City Mayor Kay Barnes joins the race for the Sixth Congressional District. The Democrat will face four-time Republican incumbent Sam Graves. Barnes says she supports ending US involvement in Iraq, saying the public was misled about the need to go to war.

ST. CHARLES (AP) - Meteorologists say levee breaks in northwest Missouri are keeping water levels lower in the central and eastern part of the state. The Missouri River crested in Jefferson County at six feet above flood stage, flooding low-lying roads and nearly 1,400 acres of farmland. But forecasters said it wasn't nearly as bad as feared a few days earlier.

SPRINGFIELD (AP) - Drury University grants Bob Barker an honorary Doctorate of Humane Letters. The long-time host of the Price Is Right spoke at commencement ceremonies yesterday at the Springfield school. He joked that he'll be introduced as Dr. Bob Barker the next time he appears on the game show.

WASHINGTON, DC (AP) - The appointment of Missouri businessman Sam Fox as the ambassador to Belgium is angering some former ambassadors. They're calling on President Bush to remove Fox. The group says Bush's decision to bypass Congress and appoint Fox during a recess undermines the legitimacy of ambassadors worldwide.