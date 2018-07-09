Mo. Observes National Fire Prevention Week

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - It's National Fire Prevention Week, and Missouri's fire marshal is urging residents to develop fire escape routes for their homes and practice at least twice a year.

State Fire Marshal Randy Cole says rehearsing an escape can save time and lives because flames and smoke spread quickly.Cole also recommends ways to keep fires from starting, such as never leaving the kitchen while cooking, replacing damaged electrical cords and blowing out candles when leaving a room.

The fire marshal says that smoke alarms should be placed throughout a home, tested monthly and replaced every 10 years.