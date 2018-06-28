Mo. Offers Incentives to Steel Manufacturer

GLASGOW, Mo. (AP) -- Missouri is offering more than $847,000 in economic incentives for a manufacturing company to open a new plant in central Missouri. Gov. Jay Nixon said Friday that his administration has authorized tax incentives and employee training incentives for Bonnybrook Steel Forms to open its plant in Glasgow.

The company's plans call for a $3 million capital investment and 109 jobs over the next three years. It plans to renovate an existing building. Glasgow is on the Missouri River and has a population of about 1,000 people. Bonnybrook Steel Forms will make steel structures for the concrete industry.

The new company bought the steel form manufacturing operation from Canadian-based company Bonnybrook Steel Fabricators.