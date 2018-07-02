Mo. Officer Dragged, Suspect Shot During Pursuit

VILLA RIDGE, Mo. - A police officer is recovering and a suspect shot after a wild chase through eastern Missouri.

KMOV-TV reports that police have been seeking 31-year-old Timothy Kalter in connection with a stolen car, virtually since he was released from prison on Nov. 15. Authorities say repeated attempts to apprehend him resulted in chases.

Kalter was spotted Thursday in Villa Ridge and again got away. He was later seen at a Burger King.

When an officer reached in to turn off Kalter's car, he allegedly accelerated, dragging the officer.

The officer shot Kalter in the arm and torso.

The officer had minor injuries. Kalter drove away. He later surrendered on Interstate 44 near Pacific and was taken to a hospital. Details about his condition have not been released.