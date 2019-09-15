Mo. Official Testifies about Real ID Compliance

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) -- Law enforcement officers and legislators on a Missouri House panel are raising doubts about assertions that officials have not tried to comply with a federal proof-of-identity law.

The special House committee heard sworn testimony Tuesday from Jackie Bemboom, the director of Missouri's motor vehicle and driver's license division. She repeatedly said Missouri officials have not tried to comply with the federal Real ID Act. That 2005 law sets stringent requirements for photo IDs to be accepted to board plans or enter federal buildings.

A 2009 Missouri law prohibits officials from taking steps to comply with the goals of Real ID.

Bemboom says changes to Missouri's driver's license procedures were meant to improve security, not comply with Real ID -- even though they might also meet Real ID guidelines.