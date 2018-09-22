Mo. Officials: 2013 is Last Year to Take Old GED

JEFFERSON CITY - This is the last year high school dropouts will be able to earn their Missouri High School Equivalency Certificate before a tougher, more expensive version of the GED is rolled out.

The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education says the current test will be replaced with a new, computer-based assessment in 2014.

The 2014 test is tied to Common Care Standards, a set of uniform math and English benchmarks adopted by states. The standards are designed to ensure that students are prepared for college or the workforce.

The new version will cost $140, up from $40 for the old test.