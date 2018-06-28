Mo. Officials Praise Decision for $2.8B Pipeline

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Some Missouri officials are praising a decision by a Canadian company to proceed with expansion of an oil pipeline that runs through the state.

Enbridge Inc. plans to go forward with a new 600-mile pipeline from Flanagan, Ill., to Cushing, Okla., along an existing pipeline route running diagonally from northeast to west-central Missouri.

The pipeline project is expected to cost $2.8 billion and handle 585,000 barrels of oil per day.

Gov. Jay Nixon praised the decision and said his administration will try to ensure that construction moves forward as safely and efficiently as possible.

U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill issued a statement Tuesday describing the pipeline as good news for Missouri consumers and for Missouri jobs.