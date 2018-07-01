Mo. Officials Seek Participants for Food Program

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri health officials are seeking organizations to participate in a summer food program providing meals to children and teens during the summer months.

The food service program helps children during a time when schools' breakfast and lunch programs are not operating. It covers people up to age 18.

Funding for the food program comes from the federal government. Schools, faith-based organizations, camps, local governments and private nonprofit agencies are eligible to participate. They must be located in areas where at least half the children are eligible for free and or reduced-price meals.

Organizations can submit applications to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services from March 1 through May 15.