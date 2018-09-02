Mo. Officials Unsure of Cost for Disaster Recovery

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri officials say it's too early to project just how much the response to this year's spate of natural disasters will ultimately cost the state.

A state Senate committee met Tuesday to begin examining the costs of responding to the massive flooding on the Mississippi and Missouri rivers, and the tornadoes that struck St. Louis in April and Joplin and Sedalia in May.

Gov. Jay Nixon has pledged $150 million as the state's share for recovery.

But Nixon's budget director, Linda Luebbering, told the Senate panel there's not enough solid information yet to make sound estimates of the combined disasters' total costs.

Luebbering did say that emergency management and National Guard officials have spent about $10 million specifically available in the budget for disaster response.