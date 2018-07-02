Mo. Officials Weighing Funding Increases

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - After years of talking about less spending, some Missouri officials now are talking about more.

Gov. Jay Nixon suggested recently that he would like to spend hundreds of millions of additional dollars on public schools before his term ends in three years.

There may also be more money available for other programs in the next budget year.

State departments already have turned in proposed budgets for the fiscal year that starts next July. And advocates for various social services have started making funding pitches to lawmakers.

Nixon's budget director, Linda Luebbering, says revenues are looking better and there could be room to fund a few more things.

House Budget Committee Chairman Rick Stream also says funding increases are possible for some programs.