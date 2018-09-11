Mo. Pair Charged in Death of Newborn Son

PLEASANT HILL (AP) - The parents of a newborn boy found encased in concrete at a western Missouri home have been charged with second-degree murder.

The Kansas City Star reports the Cass County prosecutor on Tuesday also charged 28-year-old Matthew Scroggs and 29-year-old Krystal Scroggs with abandoning a corpse and endangering the welfare of the newborn and four other children.

Authorities were looking for the couple Tuesday.

Police found the baby's body in a concrete-filled bucket in a garage at the Pleasant Hill home in November while investigating other alleged crimes. Investigators said Matthew Scroggs told them the baby was stillborn at home, and he disposed of the body in the bucket.

Prosecutors say an autopsy showed the baby died of methamphetamine intoxication caused by his mother's use of meth.