Mo. Panel OKs Suggestions For Disaster Response

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - A Missouri House committee studying disaster response recommends making it easier for health care providers from other states to help. The study also supports offering a property tax break and establishing low-interest loans to offset property damage.

The panel suggests allowing doctors, nurses and other medical providers licensed in other states to assist in disaster zones. Other recommendations include a property tax break for businesses that are damaged during a disaster, and offering interest-free loans to help offset insurance deductibles or help those without insurance for damaged property.

A House committee voted 9-2 on Wednesday to approve the recommendations. This year Missouri was hit by a spate of natural disasters, including tornadoes, flooding and a severe blizzard.