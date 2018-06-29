Mo. Panel wants Performance Funding for Colleges

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - A Missouri task force is recommending that funding for state colleges and universities should be based partly on performance criteria such as graduation rates.

The proposal being presented Thursday to the state Coordinating Board for Higher Education suggests that Missouri start using a performance-based model in the 2014 fiscal year to determine funding increases beyond the institutions' core budgets. Each institution would be judged on five criteria, which could vary by school. The recommended criteria for community colleges could include the number of students who complete a degree within three years or transfer to a university.

Criteria for universities could include retention rates from the freshman to sophomore year and increases in the number of degrees awarded.