Mo Park Officials To Help Teach Camping Skills

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri park officials will be teaching people camping skills this summer at state parks.

Park officials plan five seminars in June at different parks with experts to help teach 40 families basic skills. People interested in participating must apply by May 11 and explain in 500 words or less why they should be chosen. Winners will be contacted by May 15.

The instruction sessions will be held at Watkins Woolen Mill, Sam A. Baker, Stockton, Dr. Edmund A. Babler Memorial, and Thousand Hills state parks.

Park officials will supply camping equipment, a campground and recipes, while participants will need food, bedding and personal toiletries. Each group must include at least one adult.