Mo. Passes Bill Excusing Nursing Women from Juries

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - The Missouri Legislature has approved a bill sponsored by an ailing lawmaker that prevents nursing mothers from being penalized for breast-feeding in public or being required to serve on juries.

Legislative leaders moved quickly to give the bill final approval. It is sponsored by Democrat Rory Ellinger, of University City, who has been diagnosed with liver cancer and has unable to attend legislative sessions.

Under the bill, nursing mothers would be excused from jury duty with a written note. It also states breast-feeding in public or private would not count as sexual conduct or be considered public indecency or obscenity. Local governments could not enact ordinances that restrict breast-feeding.

Senators passed the bill 31-0 on Monday. It passed the House 150-0 last week and now goes to Gov. Jay Nixon.