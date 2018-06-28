Mo. Patrol Joins Investigation Into Fatal Fire

By: The Associated Press

ORRICK (AP) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol has joined the investigation into a house fire that killed two young boys in a small town in western Missouri.

Authorities have not determined what caused the blaze that claimed the lives of 3-year-old Roger Garrison and his 1-year-old brother, Ashton Garrison. The fire was reported Tuesday afternoon. The house in Orrick was fully engulfed in flames when fire crews arrived.

The boys' cause of death also hasn't been determined.

Sgt. Collin Stosberg, a spokesman for the highway patrol, says the Ray County Sheriff's Office asked for help from the patrol's drug and crime control unit.

The Kansas City Star reports that the state fire marshal's office and the Ray County coroner's office also are helping with the investigation.

(Photo Credit: KSHB-TV)