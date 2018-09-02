Mo. Politicians Gather at Fair After Obama Stunt

SEDALIA (AP) - Controversy over a rodeo clown who mocked President Barack Obama isn't keeping Gov. Jay Nixon away from the annual governor's ham breakfast at the Missouri State Fair.

Plenty of other executive officials and lawmakers also are expected to attend the event at the fairgrounds in Sedalia.

Breakfast is only part of the allure. The ham breakfast also offers the opportunity for politicians to shake hands with hundreds of rural Missourians in an informal atmosphere.

Earlier this week, many Missouri officials denounced a rodeo clown skit in which one man wore an Obama mask while another clown riled up the crowd with statements about Obama getting run down by a bull.

Some Democratic legislators have suggested that Missouri stop spending tax dollars on the fair.