Mo. Pot Activists Eye KC for Decriminalization

KANSAS CITY - Missouri marijuana activists have their sights set on Kansas City after a successful campaign to reduce pot possession penalties in St. Louis.

The pro-legalization group Show-Me Cannabis recently asked its members to lobby the Kansas City Council in support of decriminalizing possession of less than 35 grams of the drug.

The 28-member St. Louis Board of Aldermen voted April 15 to let city police officers treat certain pot possession cases as municipal violations akin to receiving traffic tickets. The law takes effect June 1 but must still be signed by Mayor Francis Slay. Columbia has had a similar law in place since 2004.

Show-Me Cannabis says it's considering collecting Kansas City voter signatures for a local initiative in 2014 but would prefer quicker action by the city's elected leaders.